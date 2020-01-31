Russell Wilson Talks Top 5 QBs, Makes Super Bowl Pick, More in B/R AMA

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made his Super Bowl LIV prediction and discussed several other topics in a Bleacher Report "ask me anything" on Friday.

Despite playing two tight games against the San Francisco 49ers and splitting the regular-season series, Wilson chose Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Wilson also picked his top five quarterbacks of all time and talked about potentially playing both football and baseball, as well as whether he would rather throw or run at the 1-yard line, in a reference to Seattle's heartbreaking Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots.

Here is a look at the entire Q&A session featuring the six-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion.

@zouk1: What made you decide football over baseball?



Football over baseball? Football kinda chose me a lil bit. I kinda woke up on June 27 and God told me to be uncommon and go against the odds. Told me 5'11" wasn't against the odds.

@Legend14: Hey Russ! How do you stay optimistic during the off-season following a tough playoff loss? Big fan

I think you're always looking forward to growth. Always looking forward to the next opportunity. Whether I've won SB before or haven't, still it's the same thought.

@BruMax17: Did Drew Brees tell you anything the rest of us don't know about his retirement for you to give him the starting spot in the Pro Bowl?

No. I think Drew's a great football player and if he wants to play longer he's still capable of being great.

@SmokingGun: What allows you to stay so calm and cool under pressure? What are your techniques for dealing with stress? #GoHawks

The mental side of things is the most important thing. The words you say to yourself. The words you say [to] others. Language is key. Success leaves clues. How you prepare is everything

@shank_s: If you had the ball on the 2-yard line, would you rather run or pass it?

Well I think we were on the 1! I would rather score.

@bigblue2713: Did you ever think about joining the Yankees full time or baseball in general?

Full time? No. Sometimes I still have the dream of doing both.

@Momisaroman: Who is the most underrated player in the NFL?

Hmm.. It's a good question. I've never been asked this. I think the most underrated player in the NFL is K.J. Wright. The other player I would say is Duane Brown.

@rock__man: Who is the funniest guy on the team?

I would say one of the funniest guys on the team is Jaron Brown. David Moore as well.

@PRJones7: Favorite AFC team?

I don't like any of them.

@js: Who's going to win the Super Bowl this year?

Chiefs.

@amikk: Who is in your top 5 QB of all time?

Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, we'll leave 5th up for debate.

@GC215: Favorite Beast Mode moment?

He had a cool run against at Arizona. It was insane. It was like 2014.

@MambaForever: What do you miss most about Wisconsin?

Cheese curds. The people. The school and winning.

@GSULI: Who is currently your favorite NBA player?

Steph Curry

@searuncutt: Best trash talker in the league?

Sherm [Richard Sherman]

@SpidaMan1 There a player or team you just love to beat?

Every team I'm playing. Whoever I'm playing that week.