Frank Lampard Talks Olivier Giroud, Dries Mertens Rumours: 'No Ins and No Outs'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the club will not be signing Napoli's Dries Mertens or parting with Olivier Giroud before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

According to Simon Jones and Adrian Kajumba of the MailOnline, the Blues reportedly had a bid turned down for Mertens, while Giroud has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Inter Milan and Lazio, per Football.London.

Per Football.London's Oliver Harbord, on the possibility of Giroud leaving on Friday, Lampard said: "No. He has been incredible as a player and a man during this time. Will he leave? No. He trained today. No ins and no outs."

He also said "no" to Mertens' potential arrival and added: "The window is 95 per cent shut for us. The answer is probably no for the players you would ask about."

Mertens is in the final six months of his contract at Napoli, where he has scored 118 goals in 304 games, as well as creating 71 assists.

The 32-year-old hasn't scored a league goal since September, but he found the net five times in the UEFA Champions League group stage including both of the Partenopei's matches with Liverpool.

Chelsea have been linked with goalscorers amid an ankle injury to Tammy Abraham, who has netted 15 times this season but only twice in his last nine league matches.

On Abraham's fitness ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leicester on Saturday, Lampard said: "He trained today and he has felt okay. We will test him in the morning. But it was a positive."

Whether he manages to feature against the Foxes or not, it seems Abraham is not a long-term absentee, so Chelsea will still be able to rely on him for the remainder of the campaign.

The Blues only have Giroud and Michy Batshuayi as back-up, but seeing as the former has only been used for 282 minutes this season, they'd likely have been safe parting with him.

The 33-year-old would have been a squad player at Inter or Lazio, but he'd have been a regular starter for Spurs—who will be without Harry Kane until April—Newcastle or Villa.

Unless his circumstances change dramatically, remaining at Stamford Bridge will be a significant blow to his chances of earning a place in France's UEFA Euro 2020 squad, too, which given his age is likely to be his last international tournament.