Nemanja Matic Unsure of Manchester United Future, Talks Other Offers

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic has said there are clubs interested in signing him if he is not handed a new contract with Manchester United past the end of the season.

Matic's current deal at Old Trafford expires in June. United have an option to extend that contract by a year, or they could offer him new terms.

Alternatively, the 31-year-old could be let go and join another club for free.

Per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, Matic has said he will have other options if he does leave United, but he is open to the prospect of continuing at the club:

"I've got a contract until the end of the season and we will see. I can't tell who is asking for me, but for sure when you play at Manchester United, many clubs are looking to sign you. That's not only me, it's for every player—especially when you're out of contract. My first option is Manchester United, but if they decide something else then there are always solutions. I'm at Carrington every day open to talk if they think I can help. If not, life will go on. For sure, there is always a solution. "

Matic joined United from Chelsea in June 2017, reuniting with Jose Mourinho, whom he had played under at Stamford Bridge.

Since the Portuguese manager was sacked late last year and succeeded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Serbian midfielder has been used more sparingly.

A combination of fitness issues and squad competition meant he started just two of United's opening 19 Premier League games of the 2019-20 season.

However, he has started each of their last five matches in the English top flight while Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have been sidelined.

In Wednesday's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City, Matic both scored the only goal and got sent off.

He is not the player he once was, but Matic's blend of experience and composure could make him a valuable asset in a United midfield that continues to be understaffed despite the recent capture of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Given United have the option of extending Matic's current contract by a year, he may will still be at Old Trafford next season.

It is possible, though, that United could overhaul their midfield in the summer, especially as rumours continue to circulate that Pogba might leave the club, and Matic could be jettisoned in any squad shake-up.