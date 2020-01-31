Nemanja Matic Unsure of Manchester United Future, Talks Other Offers

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 29, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic has said there are clubs interested in signing him if he is not handed a new contract with Manchester United past the end of the season. 

Matic's current deal at Old Trafford expires in June. United have an option to extend that contract by a year, or they could offer him new terms.

Alternatively, the 31-year-old could be let go and join another club for free.

Per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, Matic has said he will have other options if he does leave United, but he is open to the prospect of continuing at the club:

"I've got a contract until the end of the season and we will see. I can't tell who is asking for me, but for sure when you play at Manchester United, many clubs are looking to sign you. That's not only me, it's for every player—especially when you're out of contract. My first option is Manchester United, but if they decide something else then there are always solutions. I'm at Carrington every day open to talk if they think I can help. If not, life will go on. For sure, there is always a solution. "

Matic joined United from Chelsea in June 2017, reuniting with Jose Mourinho, whom he had played under at Stamford Bridge.

Since the Portuguese manager was sacked late last year and succeeded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Serbian midfielder has been used more sparingly.

A combination of fitness issues and squad competition meant he started just two of United's opening 19 Premier League games of the 2019-20 season.

However, he has started each of their last five matches in the English top flight while Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have been sidelined.

In Wednesday's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City, Matic both scored the only goal and got sent off.

He is not the player he once was, but Matic's blend of experience and composure could make him a valuable asset in a United midfield that continues to be understaffed despite the recent capture of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Given United have the option of extending Matic's current contract by a year, he may will still be at Old Trafford next season.

It is possible, though, that United could overhaul their midfield in the summer, especially as rumours continue to circulate that Pogba might leave the club, and Matic could be jettisoned in any squad shake-up.  

Related

    Sporting Coach Says Bruno 'on Another Level' to Joao Felix

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Sporting Coach Says Bruno 'on Another Level' to Joao Felix

    via men

    Barca Set to Sign Matheus Fernandes

    21-year-old midfielder will join Valladolid on loan after signing

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Set to Sign Matheus Fernandes

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Report: Inter Are Back in for Giroud, Lazio Also Linked

    Inter CEO Marotta had said he was finished with transfers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Inter Are Back in for Giroud, Lazio Also Linked

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Atletico Move on from Cavani Deal

    Man Utd and Chelsea target won't be headed to Spain

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Atletico Move on from Cavani Deal

    AS.com
    via AS.com