Mino Raiola Says Manchester United Have Not Matched Paul Pogba Ambition

Mino Raiola, the agent for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, has said the club have failed to match the ambitions of the player and says a decision on the France international's future will be made in the summer.

Pogba rejoined the Red Devils for a second spell in the summer of 2016 as part of a major recruitment drive under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho. However, the team have only won the League Cup and UEFA Europa League since.

Pogba's form has been criticised during that period, with the player a divisive figure among supporters. Speculation has continued to surface regarding his future, with a number of high-profile clubs linked with the midfielder, most notably Real Madrid and Juventus.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Raiola said the player will make a decision on his future at the end of the campaign:

"I don't say anything for sure. Today he is not happy because he is not playing. He is recovering. Paul if he does not play he is not happy.

"But I saw him go back to United when people did not think he would go back. People tend to forget that. People tend to imagine that United was the only club that he could have signed for. He chose United.

"Everybody knows the ambition from both parts is not being met the last years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room. So we need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of United and if United is still in the plans of Paul."

The current term has been one to forget for Pogba, as he has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. He's only been able to make five Premier League starts.

The Red Devils have not been able to shine without him. While the team are still in fifth place after Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Burnley, there are just four points between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and Newcastle United, who are 14th.

There is not a good mood around Old Trafford:

If Pogba was available there's little doubt he would be a positive influence on the team, as they lack a spark in their attacking play that he can provide.

For long spells this season the Red Devils have toiled against defensive opposition, with their approach play too slow and cautious. Pogba may frustrate at times, but he can carve open defences with an inspired piece of play.

United looked one dimensional against Burnley:

Solskjaer will be hoping for Pogba to return as quickly as possible as a result.

Beyond the current campaign, it feels as though there are major doubts over his position as a United player. Based on Raiola's comments, another summer of incessant speculation regarding the midfielder appears to be on the cards.