Mino Raiola Says Manchester United Have Not Matched Paul Pogba Ambition

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba speaks prior to a gala football match between All Star France and Guinea at the Vallee du Cher Stadium in Tours, central France, on December 29, 2019, as part of the
GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images

Mino Raiola, the agent for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, has said the club have failed to match the ambitions of the player and says a decision on the France international's future will be made in the summer. 

Pogba rejoined the Red Devils for a second spell in the summer of 2016 as part of a major recruitment drive under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho. However, the team have only won the League Cup and UEFA Europa League since.

Pogba's form has been criticised during that period, with the player a divisive figure among supporters. Speculation has continued to surface regarding his future, with a number of high-profile clubs linked with the midfielder, most notably Real Madrid and Juventus.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Raiola said the player will make a decision on his future at the end of the campaign:

"I don't say anything for sure. Today he is not happy because he is not playing. He is recovering. Paul if he does not play he is not happy.

"But I saw him go back to United when people did not think he would go back. People tend to forget that. People tend to imagine that United was the only club that he could have signed for. He chose United.

"Everybody knows the ambition from both parts is not being met the last years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room. So we need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of United and if United is still in the plans of Paul."

The current term has been one to forget for Pogba, as he has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. He's only been able to make five Premier League starts.

The Red Devils have not been able to shine without him. While the team are still in fifth place after Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Burnley, there are just four points between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and Newcastle United, who are 14th.

There is not a good mood around Old Trafford:

If Pogba was available there's little doubt he would be a positive influence on the team, as they lack a spark in their attacking play that he can provide.

For long spells this season the Red Devils have toiled against defensive opposition, with their approach play too slow and cautious. Pogba may frustrate at times, but he can carve open defences with an inspired piece of play.

United looked one dimensional against Burnley:

Solskjaer will be hoping for Pogba to return as quickly as possible as a result.

Beyond the current campaign, it feels as though there are major doubts over his position as a United player. Based on Raiola's comments, another summer of incessant speculation regarding the midfielder appears to be on the cards.

Related

    Solskjaer Retains Support of Board Despite Loss

    Man Utd have no plans to fire coach (Sky Sports)

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Solskjaer Retains Support of Board Despite Loss

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Report: Ceballos Asks to Leave Arsenal

    Real Madrid loanee hasn't played since Nov.

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Ceballos Asks to Leave Arsenal

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Nacho: Madrid Must Be 'Alert' to Mbappe Hints

    Real defender is picking up what Kylian is laying down

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Nacho: Madrid Must Be 'Alert' to Mbappe Hints

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Solskjaer: Man Utd Fans Right to Boo

    Utd coach reacts to devastating defeat

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Solskjaer: Man Utd Fans Right to Boo

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report