Ronda Rousey on Possible UFC Comeback: 'It's No Longer a Priority in My Life'

Ronda Rousey never officially retired from the UFC, but she's no longer interested in fighting. Don't expect that to change any time soon, either.

In a conversation with Steve-O posted on her YouTube page, Rousey detailed what life has been like since she last stepped in the octagon, and as much as fans want her to return, she's at peace with her hiatus.

"There's not a day that goes by that people aren't telling me to fight," Rousey said (h/t USA Today). "I have to try and think of it as, 'Would I rather be the greatest of all time, or have everybody think I'm the greatest of all time?' It used to be so important to me to have both. But now it's got to the point where I don't want to sacrifice myself and my family to prove that anymore to a bunch of people that don't give a (expletive) about me.

"I know, and the people who love me know [what I've accomplished]. It's no longer a priority in my life. All the people that tell you, 'Come on, fight again! Do this again.' They would never do that for me."

Rousey hasn't fought since UFC 207 when she lost to Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds. It was a second consecutive defeat for Rousey, who lost to Holly Holm at UFC 193 a year earlier in 2015. Those will likely be the final images of the former undisputed bantamweight champion.

These days Rousey spends most of her time in WWE and working on her acting career. The 32-year-old credits her husband, former MMA fighter Travis Browne, with helping her move on from the UFC.

"It's hard when everyone around you, the value they have for you is how you fight, and how they see you is how you fight, and the only thing they think you have to offer is how you fight," Rousey said. "It was actually my husband that taught me I'm so much more than just a fighter. I don't have to fight myself into the ground to prove that I'm the greatest of all time when I already know that I am."