Wizards' Bradley Beal Slams 'Disrespectful' 2020 NBA All-Star Snub

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was left off the All-Star Game roster, which was announced Thursday, and he wasn't happy about it.

"I'm a little pissed off about it," the guard said after Thursday's 121-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets (h/t NBC Sports Wizards). "... I was kind of expecting it, honestly. It's disrespectful."

Beal's teammate, Isaiah Thomas, was seemingly even more upset about the snub, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post:

"It's so political. NBA picks who they want and that's just how it's going to be. We have no TV games. All-stars, they always talk about on winning teams but you pick and choose who you want on the losing team. It's like, pick a side. It's frustrating. I don't know one guy to average 30 points a game and don't make an all-star team. That's THE best players in the NBA. If I'm wrong, that's what I thought it was."

Beal entered Thursday sixth in the NBA with an average of 28.6 points per game. He also adds 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

He added 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the win over Charlotte.

"It's unprecedented for a player to have the type of season that Brad is having to not be in the all-star game," Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, said in a statement to Buckner. "And I think the Eastern Conference coaches, I think they've sent a horrible message. I think the Eastern Conference coaches have become robotic in thinking they just have to reward players that are on the winningest teams."

Although the Wizards have struggled to a 16-31 record, not making the All-Star Game with these numbers is certainly rare. He'll be the first player since Purvis Short in 1984-85 to average at least 28 points and not be an All-Star, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports.

However, this was seemingly a theme for quality scorers on bad teams as Devin Booker (27.1 PPG) and Zach LaVine (25.1 PPG) were also snubbed.

Trae Young, who entered Thursday averaging 29.2 points and 9.0 assists, was the rare player on a losing squad to make the roster, and he was named an All-Star starter.

At least two Wizards players believe Beal also did enough to earn a spot, regardless of the team's record. But the coaches who picked the reserves felt otherwise.