Grand Valley State OC Morris Berger Resigns After Adolf Hitler Comments

Morris Berger has resigned as the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State following an interview where he expressed a desire to have dinner with Adolf Hitler, according to Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.

Berger was asked which historical figure he would like to dine with during an interview with Kellen Voss of the Grand Valley Lanthorn, and he answered with the former German leader:

"This is probably not going to get a good review, but I'm going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader."

He was later suspended for the comments.

The move comes less than two weeks after Berger was initially hired by the team.

"I was excited and proud to be at Grand Valley, and am disappointed that I will not get the opportunity to help these players in 2020," he said in a statement. "However, I do not want to be a distraction to these kids, this great university or Coach [Matt] Mitchell as they begin preparations for the upcoming season."

The coach, who has a bachelor's degree in History from Drury University, spent time as an assistant coach with Oklahoma State and Texas State before being hired by the Division II school.