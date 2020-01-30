Dusty Baker Says Astros 'Certainly' Won't Steal Signs While He's Manager

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

New Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said the team will not steal signs during his tenure in an introductory press conference Thursday.

"We have to go forward and make sure that it doesn't happen again. It's certainly not going to happen on my watch here," Baker told reporters.

The Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after an MLB investigation revealed Houston used video cameras to steal signs from opposing teams during the 2017 season. Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and former New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran also departed their franchises for their roles in the scandal.

Baker, 70, has been one of the most respected names in baseball over his 22 years as a manager. He's won the National League Manager of the Year on three occasions (1993, 1997, 2000), and the Astros tabbed him to help repair their reputation and lead them to October success—something that's eluded Baker.

Houston is his fifth managerial stop, and Baker told reporters it will be his "last album."

This job will be a unique challenge, given the public criticism the Astros have faced in wake of MLB's investigation into sign stealing. It's likely Baker will have to handle questions about the scandal all season and keep his team focused while both fans and opposing players root for their failure.

"I've been through a lot of things in my life," Baker told reporters. "I feel I can help the players, I feel I can help the organization, I feel I can help the city. ... This is a new beginning for us and a new beginning for me.

"I knew it was going to be challenging when I took the position. I've always raised (up) to the challenge and I know I'm going to do great and the team is going to do great."