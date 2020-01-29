Lakers Say Kobe, Gianna's 'Love and Light Will Remain in Our Hearts Forever'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: A man places a hat at a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in remembrance of former NBA great Kobe Bryant who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died January 26 in a helicopter crash, on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe and
The Los Angeles Lakers issued a statement on social media Wednesday evening regarding the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash Sunday:

"We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever."

Nine people in total died in the crash, including Sarah and Payton Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan.

                

