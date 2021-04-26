Dodgers' David Price Placed on IL, Will Miss 'A Few Weeks' with Hamstring Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday that they placed pitcher David Price on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Price was someone who routinely pitched 200-plus innings in his prime, but durability and the lack of a heavy workload have been something of a concern of late. He pitched just 74.2 innings in 2017 and 107.1 innings in 2019, posting a 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 128 strikeouts.

The southpaw opted out of the shortened 2020 campaign.

While it is unrealistic to expect Price to replicate some of his past production, he is one of the best pitchers of his generation.

He has a Cy Young (2012 on the Tampa Bay Rays), two ERA titles, a World Series title (2018 on the Boston Red Sox) and five All-Star nods in his career.

The 35-year-old has a 5.59 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 9.2 innings this season.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, they are better equipped than perhaps any team in the league to handle an injury to their pitching staff. Price has been coming out of the bullpen because they have Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer, Walker Buehler, Dustin May and Julio Urias.