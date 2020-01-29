Teddy Bridgewater on Saints, Free Agency: I Don't Make Decisions with My Heart

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is set to be a free agent this offseason and told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk) that he plans on making a prudent decision for his career:

"Last year everyone said I turned down X amount of dollars to go back to New Orleans. Honestly, for me, I'm a businessman but I'm a smart businessman. I don't make decisions with my heart, I use my brain to think things through. Last year I made the decision to return to New Orleans and it worked out for the better for me. This year, it's one of those deals where like I said it'll be the same thing. I don't try to make any decision of the impulse of my heart. I think things through and go from there."

Bridgewater started the season as the backup to Drew Brees, but when the future Hall of Famer was forced to have thumb surgery in September and missed time, Bridgewater stepped up in a major way.

While Brees was out Bridgewater led the Saints to a 5-1 record, finishing the year with 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions, completing 67.9 percent of his passes. Many teams would have potentially folded with their backup during that stretch, but Bridgewater played like a starter.

And that is why he'll very likely be paid like one this offseason.

One thing that seems unlikely is that Bridgewater will be back in New Orleans. If Brees re-signs in New Orleans, he'll be the starter. And if he doesn't, the Saints will reportedly turn to Taysom Hill as the starter of the future, as Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said this week.

Bridgewater will find a new home. He was a former starter with the Minnesota Vikings before suffering a harrowing knee injury that cost him nearly two seasons. This year, he proved he's capable of leading a team yet again.

Just don't expect it to be in New Orleans.