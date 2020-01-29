Browns Rumors: Myles Garrett Likely to Be Reinstated After Roger Goodell Meeting

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will meet with commissioner Roger Goodell within the next 60 days, with the expectation that he will be reinstated following the meeting, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Goodell confirmed Wednesday that the two will sit down soon, though Garrett's reinstatement will be contingent on how the meeting goes.

Garrett received an indefinite suspension for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet during a fight in their Week 11 matchup. The suspension cost Garrett the final six games of the regular season, but it was long expected his ban would not last into the 2020 season.

