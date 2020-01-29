Mino Raiola: Fans Who Attacked Manchester Utd CEO Ed Woodward's House 'Morons'

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Football agent Mino Raiola has hit out at the fans who attacked the house of Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward, calling them "morons."

Per David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Raiola said:

"If anyone has used me as a reason to create any anger towards Ed, they are totally in the wrong because my relationship with Ed is good, it is professional, and we don't always need to agree, but that's normal.

"What happened last night is not normal. It is violence, and I condemn any type of violence. These guys are morons and this is criminal behaviour.

"These people need to be locked up and re-educated. This cannot be part of sport. This is sport―S-P-O-R-T. This is not a question of life and death, it is EN-TER-TAIN-MENT.

"Do you think people attack the house of Brad Pitt if he makes a bad movie? Or does Quentin Tarantino get death threats because his film was not good?

"There is no reason or excuse, none whatsoever, for this, and Ed Woodward has my full support and solidarity."

A group of between 20 and 30 fans wearing balaclavas attacked Woodward's residence Tuesday night, posting footage online of them throwing flares at the house. Woodward and his family were not present at the time of the attack.

Per sportswriter Bill Rice, the club condemned the actions of the group. Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand was among the people calling out the "so-called United fans."

Raiola's support is a strong message considering the issues between the agent and Woodward in the past. The representative of clients like Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland has not shied away from criticising the club, and he accused United of a lack of ambition earlier this month, per Sky Sports News.

He also expressed his disappointment over rumours he played a part in Haaland not moving to United, saying he hoped the speculation didn't originate from the club, per Jason Burt of the Telegraph.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund instead, and talk soon arose that the Norway international did so because the Germans were willing to make concessions in the deal.

Raiola questioned whether United were behind that: "I do not know if Manchester United are briefing this, but if they are, then they are covering their own loss, and that I find strange and disappointing."

Woodward has drawn the ire of fans because of the team's inaction on the transfer market so far. With just days left in the January window, they have yet to sign a single senior player. Per MEN's Samuel Luckhurst, Bruno Fernandes is set to join, but the deal has been dragged out over the course of the month.

Woodward became CEO in 2013, and he has overseen a steady decline of one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Red Devils haven't won the Premier League since the 2012-13 season.