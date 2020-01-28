Watch Coach K Yell at Duke's Cameron Crazies After Chants at Pitt's Jeff Capel

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 29, 2020

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 28: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the first half of their game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 28, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It's not unusual to see Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski blow a gasket in a game, whether because of his players, his opponents or the refs. But to see Coach K lose it on his own fans? That's new.   

Duke's Cameron Crazies were on the receiving end of a halftime scolding from the legendary coach after they directed chants at Pitt head coach Jeff Capel.  

After the game, Krzyzewski talked about yelling at his own fans:

Capel was an assistant under Krzyzewski for eight seasons and was seen by some as Coach K's eventual successor. Or at least that was the case until he took the job at Pitt in March 2018.

Capel's return to Duke this time around didn't go the way Krzyzewski had hoped. With his fans taunting the one-time Blue Devil, Coach K yelled for them to "shut up" because Capel is "one of us," and he was initially restrained by a referee before making his way over to the student section.

No. 9 Duke would go on to defeat Pitt 79-67.

