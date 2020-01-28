Clippers' Moe Harkless to Wear No. 11 Instead of No. 8 to Honor Kobe Bryant

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward Moe Harkless will no longer wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Harkless will change his number to 11 instead of the number Bryant wore for the first 10 years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before he switched to No. 24.

Charania previously reported a number of players around the league had "begun informally retiring Kobe Bryant's jersey number(s) as a tribute," including Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie's decision to go from No. 8 to No. 26.

The Orlando Magic also announced Terrence Ross will go back to wearing No. 31 after switching to No. 8 before this season.

