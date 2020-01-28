Clippers' Moe Harkless to Wear No. 11 Instead of No. 8 to Honor Kobe Bryant

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 24: Maurice Harkless #8 of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on January 24, 2020 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward Moe Harkless will no longer wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Harkless will change his number to 11 instead of the number Bryant wore for the first 10 years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before he switched to No. 24.

Charania previously reported a number of players around the league had "begun informally retiring Kobe Bryant's jersey number(s) as a tribute," including Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie's decision to go from No. 8 to No. 26. 

The Orlando Magic also announced Terrence Ross will go back to wearing No. 31 after switching to No. 8 before this season. 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Jerry West Told Kobe Not to Join Clippers Under Any Circumstances

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Jerry West Told Kobe Not to Join Clippers Under Any Circumstances

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Durant on Kobe: 'It Is Hard to Keep Going Right Now'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Durant on Kobe: 'It Is Hard to Keep Going Right Now'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Players Honoring Kobe 🙏

    Multiple players are 'informally retiring' Kobe's jersey numbers. Spencer Dinwiddie is changing from No. 8 to 26

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Players Honoring Kobe 🙏

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe the Father Was Always There

    Black Mamba perfectly captured Kobe’s on-court mindset, but his compassionate side was shining through as a father ➡️

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Kobe the Father Was Always There

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report