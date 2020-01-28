Bucks Co-Owner Marc Lasry Wants Team to Win over 70 Games, NBA Championship

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry isn't just satisfied with winning a championship. He wants this team to go down as the greatest in NBA history.

Recounting a conversation he had with Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan, Lasry said Tuesday he wants the Bucks to win more than 70 games and take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.

"Everybody wants to be recognized for being unique and different. I mean, all these players," Lasry said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "When I was in Paris, I was talking to Michael about this and I said, 'Well, what do you think? I think we've got a real shot at doing what you guys have done [win 70 games]. This is a really unique team.'

"And he goes, 'Look, my advice to you is don't focus on beating our record, focus on winning a championship.' And I said, 'Wow, that's great. Thank you for that. Just so you know we're going to focus on beating your record and winning a championship.' I think we should do everything, but that's me."

The Bucks are currently 40-6, putting them at about a 71-win pace. Jordan's Bulls went 72-10 in 1995-96 on their way to winning an NBA championship. The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors set an NBA record with a 73-9 mark but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

