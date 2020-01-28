Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul Post Statements on Instagram Honoring Kobe Bryant

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 29, 2020

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul posted Instagram tributes honoring Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with seven others. 

"This pain is almost unbearable Champ!" Anthony wrote, in part. "Why you bro? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this Sadness and Pain. WHY? This will never make sense to me.

"I know I'm not suppose to question GODs Will. I know GOD doesn't make mistakes. It just seems like It always rains the hardest on those who deserve the sun."

Paul ended his tribute as follows:

"The love you had for the game was nowhere near the love you had for YOUR girls!! All 5 of them!! [...] As I've watched you in retirement, as happy as you've ever been, I've sat back and prayed and hoped that my baby girl will look at me the way Gigi looks at you!!! I Love You and will miss you with all my heart my brother!!! All my love to Vanessa and all the families during this time 🙏🏾#Mamba4Life #Mambacita."

Anthony and Paul competed for over a decade each against Bryant in the NBA, but all three men were teammates on the 2008 and 2012 Unites States gold medal-winning Olympic teams.

      

