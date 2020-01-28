Manchester United Fans Attack CEO Ed Woodward's Home with Fireworks

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The home of Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward was vandalized when a group of around 20 people shot fireworks at the property on Tuesday night, according to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson.

The club issued a statement saying the incident is under investigation by local authorities:

"We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack. Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution. Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this."

Dawson reported Woodward, his wife and two daughters weren't home at the time of the incident.

As Manchester United have struggled following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, supporters have blamed Woodward as one of the parties responsible for the club's general stagnation.

United have finished in the Premier League's top four twice in the six seasons after Ferguson left, and they sit fifth in the table through 24 matches. The 33-point gap separating them from league leaders Liverpool is a particularly damning indictment of how far they've fallen.

The fireworks attack continues the escalation of longstanding hostility toward Woodward. The Telegraph's Jason Burt noted that at Manchester United's last two matches some supporters chanted that "Ed Woodward's gonna die."

United return to the pitch Wednesday for the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal against Manchester City.