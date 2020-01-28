Cowboys News: QB Dak Prescott Has 'Confidence' New Contract Will Get Done

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on the RapSheet + Friends podcast that he has "confidence something will get done" in regard to a new contract.

"I've got confidence something will get done that's good for both of us," Prescott said. "Being the Cowboys' QB is second to none. There are very few positions in all of sports that are comparable."

Prescott will become a free agent at the beginning of the 2020 league year March 18.

Dallas selected Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He has started all 64 of the team's regular-season games (and three playoff contests) since Week 1 of his rookie campaign.

