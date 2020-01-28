Atletico Madrid Chief Says Thomas Lemar 'Is Not for Sale' amid Arsenal Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid chief executive Gil Marin has said Thomas Lemar is "not for sale" amid reports of interest from Premier League side Arsenal.

Marin also told Goal and Spox that "there is no way" the 24-year-old "can change" clubs before the transfer window closes at the end of Friday.

Lemar moved to Atletico Madrid in 2018 from French club Monaco and has struggled to impress under Diego Simeone in La Liga. The manager told reporters at the start of January that Lemar "hasn't been able to live up to expectations" at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The midfielder has only started nine La Liga games for Atletico in 2019-20 and has yet to provide a goal or an assist for the Rojiblancos, who have struggled in attack this season.

Arsenal reportedly had an offer for Lemar turned down by Monaco before he joined Atletico, and his struggles have brought renewed speculation the Gunners could renew their interest.

RMC have reported that the Gunners have been in touch with Atletico and Lemar regarding a deal, per Get French Football News:

Tottenham Hotspur were offered the chance to sign Lemar on loan with a "with a €60 million option-to-buy" at the start of January, according to Tom Kershaw at The Independent.

The France international has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich by German newspaper Bild (h/t Will Griffee for MailOnline).

Marca (h/t Sport Witness) have reported that Atletico need to trim their wage bill if they are to make signings in January, with Lemar being chosen to make way.

Atletico, fifth in the La Liga table, are expected to strengthen their attack in January by signing Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain:

Marin's comments suggest Lemar will see out the season with Atletico, although if his struggles at the club continue, it's likely he could be on the lookout for a new club in the summer.