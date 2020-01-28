Patriots News: Longtime OL Coach Dante Scarnecchia Retires, Won 5 Super Bowls

January 28, 2020

New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia speaks with reporters before an NFL football practice, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

One of Bill Belichick's longtime assistant coaches has called it a career, with Dante Scarnecchia announcing his retirement Tuesday. 

Scarnecchia told ESPN's Mike Reiss he was stepping away from the New England Patriots after 36 seasons in the NFL

Scarnecchia was a major part of New England's dynasty that began in 2001, though he had been part of the franchise long before Belichick took over as head coach. 

Last August, NFL.com's Mike Giardi wrote about the impact Scarnecchia had in developing several Patriots offensive linemen over the years.  

"I think he's a great coach," Belichick said of Scarnecchia when Belichick first took over as Patriots head coach. "I would trust him with my career. In fact, I am trusting him with my career."

In 2017, The Ringer's Robert Mays ranked Scarnecchia as the sixth-most important person of the Patriots' dynasty: 

"Position coaches and coordinators have come and gone during Belichick’s tenure in New England, but with the exception of a short-lived two-year retirement period, Scarnecchia has been the man responsible for overseeing the group that protects Brady. Beyond Belichick, no Patriots coach has shaped the careers of more players, from Scarnecchia helping turn Stephen Neal from a college wrestler into a seven-year starter to molding current starters Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon into two of the league’s best young lineman."

Only Belichick, Tom Brady, Adam Vinatieri, Josh McDaniels and Troy Brown were ahead of Scarnecchia on that list.

Former Patriots head coach Ron Meyer gave Scarnecchia his first job with the organization as special teams and tight ends coach in 1982. He had a brief two-year stint as the Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach from 1989-1990 before returning to New England in 1991.

Scarnecchia previously retired after the 2013 season, though he returned two years later when the team parted ways with Dave DeGuglielmo. The 71-year-old won five Super Bowls working on Belichick's staff. 

In addition to his work in the NFL, Scarnecchia spent 12 seasons as an assistant coach at the college level with five different schools. 

