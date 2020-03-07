Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo to Undergo Precautionary MRI on Knee Injury

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly undergo a precautionary MRI on his left knee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

Giannis suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly during Milwaukee's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, but he remained in the game.

Per ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Malika Andrews, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer suggested after the game that he felt Antetokounmpo was fine despite the scare: "We had a timeout and talked to him and talked to the medical [staff] and again, you have been around him. You do have to protect him from himself. I'm pretty confident he was OK to keep going."

Antetokounmpo is on track to challenge for his second straight Most Valuable Player award. He's averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists through 57 games. He's also hitting 30.6 percent of his three-pointers, a healthy improvement from his 25.6 percent clip from beyond the arc in 2018-19.

Milwaukee won 60 games last year to claim the Eastern Conference's top seed, and the team is on track to be No. 1 again. The Bucks are 53-10, 8.5 games up on the Toronto Raptors.

Milwaukee is good enough to withstand Antetokounmpo potentially missing some time as long as he makes a quick return to the court. Khris Middleton can handle duties as the primary scorer, with Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe shouldering a larger load as well.

Ensuring Giannis is healthy and ready for the playoffs is the Bucks' overriding priority as they attempt to improve upon last season's run to the conference finals.

Milwaukee is already assured of a playoff spot, and barring a massive collapse down the stretch, it will almost certainly secure the No. 1 seed in the East as well.

Even if Giannis' MRI comes back clean, allowing him to rest on occasion for the remainder of the regular season could help the Bucks get him to full health for the postseason.