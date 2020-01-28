Aston Villa Defeat Leicester City 2-1 in 2nd Leg to Advance to Carabao Cup Final

Aston Villa's Egyptian midfielder Trezeguet scores his team's second goal during the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on January 28, 2020.
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Aston Villa booked a place in the 2020 Carabao Cup final after defeating Leicester City 2-1 on Tuesday, completing a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Dean Smith's Villans took the lead after Matt Targett lashed home the opener after only 12 minutes.

The Foxes dominated the game afterwards and finally grabbed a 71st-minute equaliser through Kelechi Iheanacho.

The away side were the most convincing on the night, but they couldn't find a second goal, and a penalty shootout appeared likely.

However, there was a shocking twist as Trezeguet scored a 93rd-minute winner against the run of play.

                              

What's Next

Both clubs are in Premier League action on Saturday. Leicester will host Chelsea, while Villa travel to Bournemouth. Villa will feature in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 1 against either Manchester City or Manchester United, who play the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday.

           

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

