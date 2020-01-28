Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Alexis Sanchez to Return to Manchester United

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he's expecting Alexis Sanchez to return to the club from his loan at Inter Milan next season and prove a lot of doubters wrong.

The Chilean signed for the Red Devils from Arsenal in January 2018 and was rated as one of the best players in the Premier League at the time. However, his form has nosedived since moving to Old Trafford, and he was sent out on loan for the 2019-20 season.

At the San Siro, Sanchez has endured another torrid campaign making just one Serie A start due to a succession of injury issues. However, Solskjaer told the media on Tuesday he thinks the Chilean has a future with United, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

B/R Football's Dean Jones said he was unsure as to why Solskjaer made such a bold remark about Sanchez:



During his time at Arsenal, Sanchez lit up the Premier League, scoring 60 goals in 122 appearances in the competition.

However, Sanchez has endured a remarkable slump, with his form, intensity and confidence deserting him for the Manchester outfit; before joining Inter, he scored three top-flight goals for United in 32 outings.

Here is more of what Solskjaer had to say about Sanchez, as well as the potential for possible January signings in the current window:



"I haven't got any updates for you on transfers," said the United boss. "I think it was a waste [of a question]. I gave you the option! I haven't got anything to say now, my mind is just on the game [against Manchester City]."

As Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News relayed, the Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Silas, the manager of the Lisbon club, said after his team's 1-0 win over Maritimo on Monday that he's unsure if Fernandes will be moving in the January window, per Goal.

United will be seeking to complete an unlikely comeback against Manchester City on Wednesday, having lost the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final 3-1 on home soil.

Solskjaer noted that the team has pulled off memorable recoveries under his guidance previously and will need to show the same spirit to win again:



The Red Devils were 2-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this season. However, with City improved since then and Marcus Rashford absent due to injury for United, it would take something extraordinary for Solskjaer's team to advance into the League Cup final.

United should go into the game in good spirits nevertheless, as they were 6-0 winners over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.