Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Says Astros Haven't Shown Remorse for Scandal

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw doesn't believe the Houston Astros players have expressed any regret for their role in a sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball this winter.

"It is a little bit interesting that the Astros players haven't said sorry or meant it or anything like that," he said Monday, per Dodgers writer Jorge Castillo. "Not a whole lot of remorse."

Kershaw's comments don't come as a huge surprise considering the Dodgers lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. He also isn't the only Dodger to express such sentiments.

"They cheated, and they got away with it," utilityman Kike Hernandez said over the weekend, per the Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports). "I don't think it hurts more now than it did three years ago when we lost the Series."

"Frustrating is probably the floor of my emotions," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts added.

Justin Turner doesn't believe the Astros should be remembered as champions.

"It's hard to feel like they earned it," he said. "Just not 100 percent sure if they should be called champions for the rest of their lives."

That is perhaps a moot point. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced last week that the Astros and Boston Red Sox wouldn't have their titles stripped due to their sign-stealing schemes.

Those comments were partly in response to the Los Angeles City Council passing a resolution to petition Major League Baseball to strip the two organizations of those titles and instead award them to the Dodgers, who lost both the 2017 and 2018 World Series.

Turner was uninterested in such an outcome.

"We don't want a trophy. We don't want a fake banner hanging in our stadium," he said. "We didn't earn it."

It sounds like what Turner, Kershaw and the rest of the Dodgers would like, however, is a genuine apology from the Astros players. Houston owner Jim Crane said to expect such a statement at some point this spring.

"When we get down to spring training, we'll all get them together and they'll come out with a strong statement as a team and, I think, apologize for what happened and move forward," he said, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.