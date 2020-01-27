Grand Valley State OC Morris Berger Suspended for Praising Adolf Hitler

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2020

Kicking footballs are seen in a bag during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Howard, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Grand Valley State suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger for comments he made praising the leadership abilities of Adolf Hitler, according to MLive.com's Peter J. Wallner.

During an interview with Kellen Voss of the Grand Valley Lanthorn, Berger said Hitler was one figure from history with whom he'd wish to have dinner:

"This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader."

Grand Valley State condemned the comments in a statement and confirmed Berger would be suspended pending an investigation.

The Lakers, who play in Division II, hired Berger to lead the offense and coach quarterbacks January 20. He was Texas State's tight ends coach in 2019 and worked on Oklahoma State's coaching staff in 2017 and 2018.

Despite finishing 8-3 in 2019, Grand Valley State chose not to retain Jack Ginn as the offensive coordinator.

