Barcelona vs. Leganes: Copa del Rey Odds, Live Stream and More

JAIME REINA/Getty Images

Barcelona's quest to go one better in the Copa del Rey than last season will continue when the Blaugrana host Leganes at the Camp Nou on Thursday.

Barca reached the last 16 thanks to a narrow 2-1 win away to Segunda Division B outfit UD Ibiza last time out. The Blaugrana, who lost in the final to Valencia last term, are dealing with injuries up front and also likely still smarting from losing 2-0 to the same opposition in La Liga on Saturday.

Leganes are in a tougher spot, second-from-bottom in Spain's top flight. A midfield underpinned by the guile of Recio and Sevilla loanee Roque Mesa is the best hope Javier Aguirre's team has of springing what would be a significant upset.

Date: Thursday, January 30

Time: 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds

Barcelona: 1-5

Leganes : 16-1

: 16-1 Draw: 7-1

Odds per Oddschecker.

Barca are heavy favourites, despite the lacklustre performance Quique Setien's men produced at the Mestalla. Luis Suarez is out until at least April while he recovers from knee surgery, and the No. 9's instincts and quality were missed against Los Che.

What Setien needs is for Antoine Griezmann to kick his Barcelona career into overdrive. The former Atletico Madrid forward has been inconsistent, scoring 11 times in all competitions, although Griezmann did net both goals against Ibiza.

Griezmann will likely be needed again, particularly if Setien opts to give talisman Lionel Messi a rest. The timing looks right, although Ousmane Dembele is still some way off from making a return.

Dembele is back in training following an ankle problem, but his return is expected to be on February 15 against Getafe, according to AS (h/t Football Espana's Feargal Brennan).

It means Ansu Fati may be given the nod again after starting against Ibiza and Valencia. The versatile 17-year-old played in midfield in the former game but could be needed up front amid reports Carles Perez is close to joining AS Roma, per Sky Sports (h/t AS).

Leganes will hope to take advantage of any weaknesses if Barca rotate. It won't be easy for a team with a mere 16 goals to their credit in the league.

The better ploy may be to rely on a defence sturdy enough to have kept clean sheets in three of the last four matches in all competitions. Two of those clean sheets came in the cup, but Leganes did blank Atletico Madrid during a 0-0 league draw on Sunday.

Even so, having home advantage should be enough for even an under-strength Barca to go through.