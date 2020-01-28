Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Carabao Cup Leg 2 Odds, Live Stream, More

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester City hold a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United heading into the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues are sprinting towards a third consecutive League Cup success and have one foot in the final after their first-leg victory at Old Trafford.

United continue to blow hot or cold, though, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team producing excellence one week followed by disappointment the next.



The Red Devils shocked City on their last visit to the Etihad Stadium in December after a valiant display earned a 2-1 Premier League win.

Date: Wednesday, January 29

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Sky Go, ESPN+



Odds: City: 1-3, United: 9-1, draw: 5-1 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

The League Cup has often been placed down the list of priorities for City and United over the years, but with both clubs experiencing difficulties in the Premier League, the competition offers a realistic chance of silverware.

Pep Guardiola's men retain hopes of UEFA Champions League glory, but Liverpool's 16-point advantage in the top flight appears to have given the Reds an unassailable lead at the top of the division.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

City were ruthless in the first leg, crushing United with three goals in 38 minutes. The Red Devils fought back in the second half, with Marcus Rashford finding the back of the net, but the damage had already been done.

United travel to City without Rashford for the second leg, with the in-form striker likely to miss significant time after sustaining a double stress fracture to his lower back.

According to Ben Pringle of the Daily Express, the 22-year-old should be back before the end of the season, but he has been United's most influential figure this term and his absence will be felt sharply.

Rashford expects to be back soon, though:

Guardiola has asked City supporters to fill the Etihad for the Manchester derby after seats were empty during Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup home victory against Fulham.

According to Sky Sports, the former Barcelona boss urged home fans to back his team on their way to another Wembley final.

"Hopefully our fans can come and make our stadium full," Guardiola said. "The determination was always there in the Premier League. We are still there fighting every single day, especially at Sheffield United [last week]. Now the determination is the next one, the Carabao Cup second leg, to get to the final. That is the target."

United's inconsistency has dictated the story of their season. A surprise 2-0 Premier League loss at home to Burnley last week appeared to derail their confidence and damage their hopes of a top-four finish.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

However, they bounced back on Sunday with a 6-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup, proving they could find the back of the net, even with Rashford sidelined.

City are clear favourites to advance, but with the away-goal rule absent from the League Cup, United only have to level the tie to initially avoid defeat. A penalty shootout will decide the winner if the aggregate score is level after 90 minutes. Extra time will not be played.

Solskjaer's tenure remains under threat after a difficult 13 months at the United helm. The Norwegian has made small steps towards creating a competitive squad, and victory at the Etihad would help to steady his position in the Red Devils' dugout.

