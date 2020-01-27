Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah Score as Arsenal Beat Bournemouth in 2020 FA Cup

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2020

Arsenal's English midfielder Joe Willock (R) crosses the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on January 27, 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal advanced out of the FA Cup fourth round on Monday after a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Gunners led after just five minutes when Bukayo Saka smashed his shot into the top corner past Mark Travers.

Eddie Nketiah made it 2-0 after 26 minutes, with the 20-year-old putting in a good finish against a poor Cherries defence.

Sam Surridge scored a 93rd-minute consolation for Bournemouth late in the game.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal runs with the ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Ima
Warren Little/Getty Images

It was yet another underwhelming display from Eddie Howe's men as they slid out of the cup with little resistance.

In contrast, the Gunners appeared motivated and technically prepared for the challenge from the opening minutes, and the visitors quickly took the lead.

The opener was a classic Arsenal move. Joe Willock linked up with Gabriel Martinelli, and the burgeoning Brazilian starlet fed Saka with a deft pass. The left-back finished with an explosive shot from inside the box, providing Arsenal with the perfect start.

OptaJoe highlighted the exceptional buildup play:

It was soon 2-0 after another Arsenal move bamboozled the hosts. The 18-year-old Saka was once again involved, turning provider with a cross for Nketiah to finish in style.

The 20-year-old was recently recalled by Mikel Arteta from a promising loan spell at Leeds United, and he took his opportunity to impress the manager.

The home team increased the tempo at the start of the second half, but they lacked the quality and ideas to worry the Gunners.

Howe's side appear a shadow of their former self, and the Cherries are currently short of strength and endeavour. They are currently 18th in the Premier League and in the drop zone.

Arsenal's control in midfield will have delighted Arteta, and there were flashes of the vintage style fans expect from the north London giants.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal is challenged by Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Dan Gosling's long-range shot dipped over the bar after a deflection as the Cherries attempted to rally in the last 10 minutes.

The away side took their foot off the gas in the closing moments, but they had done enough to confirm a fifth-round trip to Portsmouth after a comfortable night on the south coast.

A late blast of urgency saw Surridge find the back of the net. However, it was too late to cause Arsenal excessive worries, despite considerable stoppage time at the conclusion.

              

What's Next

Both sides feature in Premier League action next, with Bournemouth hosting Aston Villa on Saturday and Arsenal travelling to Burnley on Sunday.

Related

    Man Utd Prepared to End Window with No Major Signings

    Pursuits of Bruno Fernandes and a striker are set to fail

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Prepared to End Window with No Major Signings

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Report: Man Utd Make 2nd Bruno Fernandes Offer

    Maybe the saga isn't over?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Make 2nd Bruno Fernandes Offer

    The Busby Babe
    via The Busby Babe

    Cavani on Brink of Atletico Move

    PSG star's agent in Madrid to sort out terms (AS)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Cavani on Brink of Atletico Move

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Transfer Window January 2020

    Every deal from Europe's top five leagues

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Transfer Window January 2020

    Niall McVeigh
    via the Guardian