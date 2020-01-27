Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah Score as Arsenal Beat Bournemouth in 2020 FA Cup

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal advanced out of the FA Cup fourth round on Monday after a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Gunners led after just five minutes when Bukayo Saka smashed his shot into the top corner past Mark Travers.

Eddie Nketiah made it 2-0 after 26 minutes, with the 20-year-old putting in a good finish against a poor Cherries defence.

Sam Surridge scored a 93rd-minute consolation for Bournemouth late in the game.

Warren Little/Getty Images

It was yet another underwhelming display from Eddie Howe's men as they slid out of the cup with little resistance.

In contrast, the Gunners appeared motivated and technically prepared for the challenge from the opening minutes, and the visitors quickly took the lead.

The opener was a classic Arsenal move. Joe Willock linked up with Gabriel Martinelli, and the burgeoning Brazilian starlet fed Saka with a deft pass. The left-back finished with an explosive shot from inside the box, providing Arsenal with the perfect start.

OptaJoe highlighted the exceptional buildup play:

It was soon 2-0 after another Arsenal move bamboozled the hosts. The 18-year-old Saka was once again involved, turning provider with a cross for Nketiah to finish in style.

The 20-year-old was recently recalled by Mikel Arteta from a promising loan spell at Leeds United, and he took his opportunity to impress the manager.

The home team increased the tempo at the start of the second half, but they lacked the quality and ideas to worry the Gunners.

Howe's side appear a shadow of their former self, and the Cherries are currently short of strength and endeavour. They are currently 18th in the Premier League and in the drop zone.

Arsenal's control in midfield will have delighted Arteta, and there were flashes of the vintage style fans expect from the north London giants.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Dan Gosling's long-range shot dipped over the bar after a deflection as the Cherries attempted to rally in the last 10 minutes.

The away side took their foot off the gas in the closing moments, but they had done enough to confirm a fifth-round trip to Portsmouth after a comfortable night on the south coast.

A late blast of urgency saw Surridge find the back of the net. However, it was too late to cause Arsenal excessive worries, despite considerable stoppage time at the conclusion.

What's Next

Both sides feature in Premier League action next, with Bournemouth hosting Aston Villa on Saturday and Arsenal travelling to Burnley on Sunday.