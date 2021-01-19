    Report: Myles Turner Has Fracture in Hand Injury; Pacers C Will Be Reevaluated

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will miss an undisclosed time period due to a fracture in his right hand.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Turner will be reevaluated "in the coming days."  

    Turner is averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and an NBA-leading 4.2 blocks per game this year.

    The 24-year-old remains a valuable player defensively for the Pacers, while his numbers have stayed consistent throughout his career.

    He finished last season averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, his fifth straight year in double figures while the third time in four years averaging at least two blocks per game.

    His 2.7 blocks per game in 2018-19 led the NBA.

    Turner's efficiency took a slight step back last season with a career-low 45.7 percent shooting, but the center remained a key part of the lineup as the Pacers made the playoffs for a sixth straight season. It could lead to issues if the center is forced to miss more time.

    Domantas Sabonis will have to take on a heavier workload in the frontcourt with Turner out, while the team's depth down low will be tested. Goga Bitadze could see additional minutes while Indiana will also likely use smaller lineups to overcome the injury.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Grading Top Rookies After 1 Month ✍️

      @Jonwass' first impressions of the 2020 draft class ➡️

      Grading Top Rookies After 1 Month ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Top Rookies After 1 Month ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Delonte West Working at Rehab Facility He Checked Into 🙏

      Delonte West Working at Rehab Facility He Checked Into 🙏
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Delonte West Working at Rehab Facility He Checked Into 🙏

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA's Biggest Disappointments So Far 😕

      @danfavale tries to make sense of the most surprising let downs after the first month ➡️

      NBA's Biggest Disappointments So Far 😕
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA's Biggest Disappointments So Far 😕

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Playing Trade or Keep with Best Assets 🤔

      Our writer decides whether every team's best trade chip should stay or go ➡️

      Playing Trade or Keep with Best Assets 🤔
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Playing Trade or Keep with Best Assets 🤔

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report