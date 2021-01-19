Report: Myles Turner Has Fracture in Hand Injury; Pacers C Will Be Reevaluated

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will miss an undisclosed time period due to a fracture in his right hand.



Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Turner will be reevaluated "in the coming days."

Turner is averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and an NBA-leading 4.2 blocks per game this year.

The 24-year-old remains a valuable player defensively for the Pacers, while his numbers have stayed consistent throughout his career.

He finished last season averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, his fifth straight year in double figures while the third time in four years averaging at least two blocks per game.

His 2.7 blocks per game in 2018-19 led the NBA.

Turner's efficiency took a slight step back last season with a career-low 45.7 percent shooting, but the center remained a key part of the lineup as the Pacers made the playoffs for a sixth straight season. It could lead to issues if the center is forced to miss more time.

Domantas Sabonis will have to take on a heavier workload in the frontcourt with Turner out, while the team's depth down low will be tested. Goga Bitadze could see additional minutes while Indiana will also likely use smaller lineups to overcome the injury.