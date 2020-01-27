Diogo Dalot Talks 'Tough Journey' After Goal in Manchester United's FA Cup Win

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has said it has been "a tough journey" coming back from injury and it was "a release" to score against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Dalot was the second of United's six different goalscorers against the League Two side at a muddy Prenton Park:

The emphatic victory put the Red Devils through to the fifth round of the 2019-20 FA Cup.

Dalot, 20, netted in the 13th minute against Tranmere, slotting a fine right-footed finish into the corner of the net.

The Portuguese defender has missed most of 2019-20 with various injuries, and he said his passionate celebration was a result of his long spell on the sidelines, per Sam Carney of United's official website:

"Yeah, it was more like a release of something I've been feeling inside me after these three months. It's been a tough journey, but like I said, these kind of things, a win and a goal make us feel like I'm doing a good job in fighting, working every day and taking the opportunities."

United's win on Sunday came on the back of consecutive losses to Liverpool and Burnley.

So abject were the Red Devils in their home loss to the Clarets it would not have been a huge surprise had they struggled against Tranmere, particularly given the state of the pitch:

However, five first-half goals from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side quickly put paid to any prospect of a giant-killing:

United have much more challenging fixtures in prospect now, though.

They face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

Then they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League before visiting Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

Given their variable form this term, it would not be a surprise were United to lose all three of those matches despite their fine performance against Tranmere.