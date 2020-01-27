NBA All-Star Rosters 2020: List of Captains, Starters, Predictions for Reserves

NBA All-Star Rosters 2020: List of Captains, Starters, Predictions for ReservesJanuary 27, 2020
The roster of players for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game is already stacked. And there are still 14 players to add.
On Thursday, the reserves for this year's All-Star Game will be announced. The 10 starters have already been revealed, which includes the two captains—Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. That has set up a rematch between the Western and Eastern Conference captains last year.
The starters were decided by voting, 50 percent of which came from fans and 25 percent each from current NBA players and a media panel. The reserves will be decided by voting from NBA head coaches, who weren't allowed to vote for their own players.
James and Antetokounmpo will select teams during a draft on Feb. 6. This format replaced the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup beginning in 2018.
Here's a look at the starters for the All-Star Game, followed by predictions for the reserves who will be selected next week.
2020 NBA All-Star Game Starters
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Western Conference
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Reserves' Predictions
Eastern Conference
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Western Conference
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
There was a lot of movement in the West this past offseason, as several teams added star players and made deals swapping others. One notable trade featured Westbrook being sent to Houston, with Paul moving to Oklahoma City.
Now, it's quite likely that Westbrook and Paul will both be All-Stars in their first seasons with their new teams.
Westbrook ranks 10th in the NBA with 26.0 points per game and is also averaging 8.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He'll likely be joining Harden as Rockets representatives at the All-Star Game.
Paul, in his 15th NBA season, continues to excel while playing for the fourth team of his career. He is averaging 17.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while leading the Thunder to a 28-19 start this season.
Both of these point guards are no strangers to All-Star Game appearances. Westbrook is an eight-time All-Star and has been one each of the last five years. Paul is a nine-time All-Star, but he hasn't been selected since the 2015-16 season.
Another player who should make the All-Star Game in his first season with a new team is George.
Like Westbrook, George was traded by the Thunder during the offseason as he paired up with Leonard on the Clippers. As expected, the duo has thrived in Los Angeles, helping the team get off to a 33-14 start.
A six-time All-Star, George is averaging 23.5 points and 6.0 rebounds, although he's currently dealing with hamstring tightness.
The backcourt options in the East are slim, so it's possible only two guards will be picked as reserves. However, in order to keep the draft pool more balanced, there could be three, which would lead to Lowry earning his sixth All-Star nod.
Despite losing Leonard, the Raptors are 32-14 and are second in the conference. Lowry has been a big part of that success, as he's averaging 20.0 points and 7.3 assists per game.
