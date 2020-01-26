LSU 2020 Recruiting: WR Alex Adams Commits After CFP Championship Win

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Four-star wide receiver Alex Adams confirmed his commitment to LSU to 247Sports' Shea Dixon Sunday morning.

"Talking to (head coach Ed Orgeron) and (wide receivers coach) Mickey (Joseph) and stuff was a highlight for me, they were fired up," Adams told Dixon. "I just loved it at LSU. I couldn't stop thinking about making it my home."

Adams spent the past three days on LSU's campus.

The South Pike High School (Mississippi) product bolstered an already strong 2020 class for the Tigers:

LSU just completed an undefeated 2019-20 campaign that ended with a 42-25 College Football Playoff National Championship Game victory over No. 2 Clemson.

Adams is ranked by 247Sports as the eighth-best 2020 recruit in Mississippi, No. 59 among 2020 wide receivers and No. 347 among all 2020 national recruits.

The 6'1" and 175-pounder was also considered to be keen on Mississippi State, and he received 11 total offers. Adams was scheduled to visit Mississippi State next weekend but will cancel the trip and sign with LSU within the next two weeks, per Dixon.

Five-star WR commit Kayshon Boutte and four-star WR Koy Moore were on campus with Adams over the last few days. Boutte and Moore both signed with LSU in mid-December.

"We came together real quick," Adams told Dixon. "They showed love, for sure."

LSU's 2020 class now boasts 12 signees, seven enrollees and four hard commits.

Quarterback Myles Brennan and his cast of receivers will have humongous shoes to fill. Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 overall pick at the 2020 NFL draft Joe Burrow pieced together a record-breaking senior season. The Tigers offense ranked first in total offense and scoring offense.