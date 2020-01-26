Liverpool Blow 2-Goal Lead, Draw vs. Shrewsbury Town in 2020 FA Cup

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Shrewsbury Town striker Jason Cummings scored twice off the bench as Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday.



Curtis Jones opened the scoring with his second goal in as many FA Cup appearances, following up his third-round winner against Everton with a much earlier impact this time around. Donald Love's own-goal almost immediately after the restart appeared to end any hopes of a comeback against the Premier League leaders.

Substitute Cummings converted from the penalty spot shortly after entering the fray and pulled the hosts level in the 75th minute, earning Shrewsbury a replay fixture at Anfield in February.

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will take place on Monday evening.

Jurgen Klopp continued to ring the changes for the cup competition and restored the likes of Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams to his XI in their visit to League One opposition.

Left-back Yasser Larouci, 19, also made his full debut after coming on for his first senior Liverpool appearance in the 1-0 third-round win over Everton, and winter signing Takumi Minamino earned his second start.

Former Hull City and Wales defender Sam Ricketts coached his side to a 1-0 replay win over Bristol City in the last round, but it was immediately clear Shrewsbury would be hard-pressed to repeat the accomplishment.

That task was complicated by Jones' breakthrough after 15 minutes, when the Merseyside native showed pace and precision to get on the end of Pedro Chirivella's ball and fire past goalkeeper Max O'Leary:

It didn't have quite the same prestige as his 71st-minute derby winner against Everton, but Jones' second senior strike for Liverpool did put him in a proud club, per OptaJoe:

The personnel may have changed, but Klopp's philosophy in dictating the flow of play was overwhelming in the first period, for most of which Liverpool looked like the oppressors.

Stand-in goalkeeper Adrian was called into action for the first time in the 24th minute. The Spaniard was quick enough off his line to deny Shrewsbury's Shaun Whalley after he sprang clear of the Liverpool defence (UK only):

Ricketts was forced into an unwelcome substitute when captain Oliver Norburn was taken off for David Edwards following an earlier knock he was unable to shake off.

No. 7 Whalley had the best of Shrewsbury's first-half chances, almost making Liverpool centre-backs Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren pay after a mix-up inside their own territory. The Shrews threatened with a corner before the interval and went in with their tails slightly up at the break.

Not even 30 seconds of the second period had passed before former Manchester United and Sunderland defender Love inadvertently rolled a cross into his own net:

The Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst didn't hold back in his criticism:

Josh Laurent failed to capitalise on a poor Matip pass out from the back, dragging his attempt on a begging Liverpool goal wide as Shrewsbury looked to play their way back into the game.

It was typical that much of the hosts' most promising attacks came after they had fallen two goals behind, and Laurent won his side a penalty after going down under a challenge from Larouci in the 64th minute.

Referee Simon Hooper took some time deciding whether the foul occurred inside the box but gave the penalty, and Cummings coolly slotted past Adrian to breathe some life back into the clash.

The replacement's major moment came 10 minutes later when Whalley got the flick-on from a goal kick, leaving Cummings to weave his way through on goal and finish low into the corner:

Cummings' second strike earned him a unique title in 2020, per Statman Dave:

Klopp threw on first-team weapons Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in an effort to fire home a last-gasp winner in Shropshire, and the Egyptian came close to doing just that with a 90th-minute header.

Few might have expected even a changed Liverpool lineup to look quite so troubled at Shrewsbury, who rallied in admirable fashion and looked worthy of their trip to Anfield next month.

What's Next?

Liverpool will have only a short respite before they travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday, the same day Shrewsbury make the trip to Gillingham, who are two points above them in League One.