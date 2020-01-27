AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 13 Rankings Released

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Baylor remained the No. 1 team in the latest Associated Press poll after a pair of impressive wins this week.

Only three points separated Baylor and Gonzaga in the AP poll a week ago, but voters started to provide the Bears with some separation as the best team in college basketball.

Still, there wasn't too much movement since none of the Top 10 teams lost this past week.

Here is a full look at the Top 25 for Week 13 of the 2019-20 season.

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Dayton

8. Villanova

9. Duke

10. Seton Hall

11. Oregon

12. West Virginia

13. Kentucky

14. Michigan State

15. Maryland

16. Butler

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Illinois

20. Colorado

21. Houston

22. LSU

23. Wichita State

24. Penn State

25. Rutgers

We've come to expect major upsets during the college basketball season, but the past week was relatively quiet with the top teams taking care of business.

Although Baylor entered Saturday as an underdog against unranked Florida, it didn't have too much trouble coming away with a 72-61 victory.

"One thing about this team, when things are out like that, we take it as motivation," guard Devonte Bandoo said about the pregame odds, per Mark Long of the Associated Press. "We just knew we were a great team and knew if we executed the game plan, everything would come out right."

Last Monday's narrow win over Oklahoma showed the squad isn't perfect, but it's tough to argue with 16 straight wins dating back to early November.

Gonzaga played only once, coming through with a 33-point victory over Pacific on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won each of their last five games by at least 20 points and are once again cruising through the WCC schedule.

Kansas won its two games this week, although the biggest story came from its postgame brawl with Kansas State Tuesday.

The Big 12 conference gave junior forward Silvio De Sousa a 12-game suspension for his role in the fight, while sophomore forward David McCormack will be out for two games. While the Jayhawks defeated Tennessee without these players Saturday, they will need to refocus as they return to the Big 12 schedule.

San Diego State also continues to cruise, improving to 21-0 after a close battle against UNLV on Sunday. The Aztecs are now 7-0 on the road, which is the best visiting record in the nation.

Not only are they the only undefeated team remaining in the nation, but no one else is undefeated away from home. Only Baylor, Gonzaga and Dayton have also avoided losses in true road atmospheres.

The Big Ten also continues to shake up the polls as the parity in the league causes upsets nearly every week.

Michigan State fell to No. 14 after a mid-week loss to Indiana, while Rutgers dropped one spot to No. 25 after losing to Iowa. No. 15 Maryland, No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois moved up in the standings after an undefeated week.

With Penn State also jumping back in the Top 25, there are now six ranked teams in the conference.

Fans can expect plenty more movement in the weeks ahead considering the way the year has gone to this point.