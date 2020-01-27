Aston Villa vs. Leicester City: Carabao Cup Leg 2 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Aston Villa host Leicester City on Tuesday in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, with the tie finely poised following their 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium in the first leg.

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to rescue a draw for the Foxes in the first leg, but the Nigerian could be called upon to start the reverse fixture depending on Jamie Vardy's fitness.

Leicester are pursuing their third consecutive victory. Villa recently ended a four-game drought and are chasing back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

Brendan Rodgers' men look like favourites to edge fellow Premier League outfit Villa, though Dean Smith's side will be tough to beat.

The winner of this fixture will advance to face either Manchester City or Manchester United in the Wembley Stadium final on March 1.

Date: Tuesday, January 28

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK)

Villa have their work cut out for them beating Leicester in midweek despite the home advantage, though several key absences in the away dugout could help their chances.

Vardy started the first leg but failed to find the back of the net, and it was up to Iheanacho to keep the scoreline level after Villa right-back Frederic Guilbert got the breakthrough:

Former England international Vardy pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring issue during Wednesday's 4-1 win against West Ham United, with fears growing for the rest of his campaign.

Rodgers has since allayed those fears and told reporters Vardy's injury is "not as serious" as first thought, suggesting there's a chance he'll take part in the semi-final fixture.

Stand-in goalkeeper Orjan Nyland played a crucial role keeping Leicester at bay in the first leg—he completed five saves, while Foxes counterpart Kasper Schmeichel failed to record one, per WhoScored.com.

The Villans have since signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan, however, and the Spaniard could step in after a promising start between the sticks at Villa Park.

Villa Supporters' Trust director Jonny Gould recently appeared on Love Sport Radio and praised the impact Reina has had already:

Ezri Konsa hit the woodwork during the first leg and formed a barrier at the back alongside Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause, each of whom could have essential roles to play once more on Tuesday.

Jack Grealish will be critical to any hopes of a Villa win. The 24-year-old, who has nine goals and six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season, has earned support for a first senior England call-up:

Grealish's creative eye will hope to capitalise if Leicester's midfield general, Wilfred Ndidi, isn't 100 per cent fit after a previous injury.

Smith's underdogs proved at the King Power earlier in January that they have the potential to disrupt Leicester's rhythm, but bettering that result on home soil will be a tough ask.