Football, Tennis Events Moved from China Due to Deadly Viral Outbreak

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 26, 2020

Passengers wearing facemasks to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, arrive at the Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International airport in Palembang on January 26, 2020. (Photo by ABDUL QODIR / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL QODIR/AFP via Getty Images)
ABDUL QODIR/Getty Images

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and International Tennis Foundation (ITF) have announced they will move events out of China due to a deadly viral outbreak in the country.

February's Olympic qualifying tournament, which has already been moved from Wuhan to Nanjing, will now take place in Sydney, Australia, the AFC have confirmed, per ESPN.

The ITF also announced that February's regional Fed Cup qualifying event will be switched from Dongguan, China, to Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, due to concerns over the illness.

The illness has caused 56 fatalities.

