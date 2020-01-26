Football, Tennis Events Moved from China Due to Deadly Viral Outbreak

ABDUL QODIR/Getty Images

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and International Tennis Foundation (ITF) have announced they will move events out of China due to a deadly viral outbreak in the country.

February's Olympic qualifying tournament, which has already been moved from Wuhan to Nanjing, will now take place in Sydney, Australia, the AFC have confirmed, per ESPN.

The ITF also announced that February's regional Fed Cup qualifying event will be switched from Dongguan, China, to Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, due to concerns over the illness.

The illness has caused 56 fatalities.

