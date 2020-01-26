Manchester United Dominate Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in 2020 FA Cup 4th Round

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United took care of business on Sunday, easily beating League One minnows Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Harry Maguire opened the scoring early with his first ever goal for the club, and Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard added to the lead before 20 minutes had been played. Phil Jones and Anthony Martial piled on before the half-time break, and Mason Greenwood made it 6-0 from the penalty spot in the second half.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to play several backups, including goalkeeper Sergio Romero and full-back Dalot. Greenwood also got the start:

Rovers showed little fear of their Premier League opponents early, pushing forward with intent. It made for an entertaining opening period, and Jones was booked after just four minutes for hauling down a Rovers forward.

Tranmere's attacking mindset soon proved their downfall, however. Just 10 minutes into the match, Maguire pushed ahead with his team-mates before unleashing a spectacular strike to score his first goal for United:

And that was just the beginning of the onslaught. Within six minutes, the Red Devils would score two more goals to all but kill off the tie before it even started.

Dalot and Martial combined well to give the former his first goal for the club, a well-taken strike from close range, and Lingard finished off a strong run with a bending shot.

The England international doesn't score often:

The only real danger at the other end of the pitch came from Morgan Ferrier, who caused some trouble with his movement and forced a save from Romero after 20 minutes.

The United players were all eager to get on the scoresheet, with Martial and Andreas Pereira both trying their luck from distance. Lingard twice made poor contact with the ball to ruin promising attacks, but the Red Devils eventually got their fourth goal, courtesy of a simple Jones header.

And there was time for one more goal before half-time, with Luke Shaw picking out Martial, who got a lucky deflection that carried his effort past goalkeeper Scott Davies.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone was impressed with what he saw, but noted the traveling fans continued to voice their criticism of the club:

Tahith Chong got his chance in the second half and made an impact almost immediately, earning a penalty with a nifty move. Greenwood converted comfortably, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Ferrier nearly got the hosts on the board shortly after, beating Jones with a great run but sending his shot into the side-netting.

Tranmere improved as time wore on, focusing on not conceding any more goals and sucking the life out of the contest. United were happy to give some of their regulars a rest, and the match slowed to a crawl.

Corey Blackett-Taylor tried his luck with a drive that flew over the crossbar, and Lingard nearly added a seventh goal for the visitors, striking the post from a similar position to his first-half goal. Tranmere substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy also went close, firing inches wide after skipping past Pereira.

Chong hit the crossbar late with a great strike, and Lingard had an injury scare after a rough challenge, but was able to finish the match.

What's Next?

United will be in action on Wednesday in the second leg of their League Cup tie with Manchester City. Tranmere host Sunderland in League One.