Bellator 238 Results: Cris Cyborg Beats Julia Budd Via TKO to Win Title in Debut

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

New promotion, same Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg (22-2 MMA, 1-0 Bellator) defeated Julia Budd (13-3 MMA, 7-1 Bellator) for the women's featherweight championship on Saturday during Bellator 238 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, with a fourth-round TKO. The victory came in her Bellator debut and marked her fourth different promotional title after she thrived as a champion with Invicta FC, Strikeforce and UFC.

Here is a look at the full results of the card, courtesy of Sherdog.

Results

Cris Cyborg def. Julia Budd via TKO — Round 4, 1:14

Darrion Caldwell def. Adam Borics via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 2:20

Juan Archuleta def. Henry Corrales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sergio Pettis def. Alfred Khashakyan via submission (guillotine choke) — Round 1, 3:00

Raymond Daniels def. Jason King via TKO — Round 1, 3:07

Emilee King def. Ava Knight via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 2:18

Aaron Pico def. Daniel Carey via KO (punch) — Round 2, 0:15

AJ Agazarm def. Adel Altamimi via submission (triangle choke) — Round 3, 1:22

Jay Jay Wilson def. Mario Navarro via submission (armbar) — Round 2, 2:48

Miguel Jacob def. David Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27. 30-26, 30-27)

Anthony Taylor def. Chris Avila via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Curtis Millender def. Moses Murrietta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Joshua Jones def. Brandon Bender via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Women's Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg def. Julia Budd

There is no doubting Budd's talent, but she came up short against one of the all-time greats once again.

Despite entering the bout with an 11-fight winning streak that included her title win and three defenses, Budd now counts losses to Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes and Cyborg on her resume. That is the ultimate shortlist of the best fighters in women's MMA history, and Cyborg showed why she deserves to be there on Saturday.

While she lost to Nunes in December 2018 and saw her 20-fight winning streak come to an end, she was clearly the better fighter against Budd.

Cyborg set the tone early with a flurry of punches that pressed Budd back against the cage. Budd was dropped in the first round and warned because of an illegal knee, and she struggled to build any momentum in the middle rounds.

The victor was in full control by the end of the third with another flurry of strikes, putting Budd in a position where she likely needed some type of knockout.

Instead, Cyborg exploded in the fourth round and clinched the victory in impressive fashion.

Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Darrion Caldwell def. Adam Borics

A.J. McKee is officially on notice.

With a spot in the semifinals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix tournament and showdown with McKee awaiting the winner, Darrion Caldwell (15-3 MMA, 12-2 Bellator) needed less than three minutes to dispatch Adam Borics (14-1 MMA, 5-1 Bellator) with a rear-naked choke.

Once Caldwell got Borics to the mat, he was in full control and forced the submission with the finishing move.

"Honestly, this is my night. This is my tournament," Caldwell said after the win as McKee entered the cage, per Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports. "The fact is, I see this man over my shoulder over here to my left looking like he wants some. Come get some."

Featherweight: Juan Archuleta def. Henry Corrales

Juan Archuleta's (24-2 MMA, 6-1 Bellator) victory over Henry Corrales (17-5 MMA, 5-5 Bellator) wasn't exactly the fans' favorite fight.

Dave Doyle of MMA Junkie suggested the veterans showed each other "maybe just a little bit too much respect" as they went with a "tactical display" instead of "fireworks that never materialized."

Archuleta set the tone in the first two rounds by landing punches whenever Corrales would come too close, although the latter did drop the victor in the third round. Unfortunately for Corrales, he had already dug himself too deep of a hole, especially after Archuleta unleashed an impressive slam near the end of the second round.

Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis def. Alfred Khashakyan

Welcome to Bellator, Sergio Pettis.

The former UFC fighter made his Bellator debut on Saturday in dramatic fashion, handling Alfred Khashakyan (11-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) in the first round to improve to 19-5 in MMA and 1-0 in Bellator.

Pettis put Khashakyan to the mat with a strong right hand and then unleashed a round of punches before a guillotine choke led to the stoppage.

The notable punch that sent Khashakyan to the mat was key, as it represented a quick momentum swing after they were exchanging blows out of the gate.