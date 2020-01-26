Super Bowl 54 Prize Money: Bonus Payout Distribution for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will clash in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The Chiefs are seeking their first championship since Super Bowl IV in 1969-70, while the Niners last claimed the Lombardi Trophy by defeating the then-San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX to cap off the 1994 campaign.

Much has changed in the NFL since then, including payouts. For example, per ESPN's Adam Teicher, former Chiefs head coach Hank Stram negotiated a deal for just $500 to wear a microphone during the team's 23-7 Super Bowl IV victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Everybody will cash in for appearing in Super Bowl LIV regardless of how it plays out. Players on the winning team will receive $124,000 each, per CBSSports.com's Joel Corry. Members of the losing team, meanwhile, will collect $62,000 apiece.

Pay Scale for the 2019-20 NFL Playoffs

Division Winners: $31,000

Wild-Card Teams: $28,000

Divisional Round Participants: $31,000

Conference Championship Games: $56,000

The 49ers clinched the NFC West to bypass the Wild Card Round. The Chiefs, meanwhile, won their fourth straight AFC West title. As a result, neither squad was paid for Wild Card Weekend.

San Francisco then defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-10, and Kansas City mounted a historic comeback to oust the Houston Texans 51-31 in their respective divisional-round matchups. The Niners then handled the Green Bay Packers 37-20 to advance to their first Super Bowl since 2012-13, and the Chiefs topped the Tennessee Titans 35-24 to advance for the first time since winning Super Bowl IV.

Per Corry, there are several qualifying factors for Super Bowl LIV payments. Players who have been on each team's 53-man roster for at least three prior games will receive the full amount, while 53-man roster members who have not played in at least three previous games with the team will receive half.

These payout parameters don't take into account individual player bonuses or incentives included in their contracts.

Payment information via CBS Sports.