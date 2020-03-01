Josh Richardson Won't Return for 76ers vs. Clippers with Nose Injury

Adam Wells
TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 22: Josh Richardson #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers holds his leg as he limps off the court during first half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on January 22, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Cole Burston/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson is dealing with another injury. 

The Sixers announced that Richardson would miss the remainder of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after suffering a nose contusion, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

Richardson already missed a chunk of time after straining his left hamstring during a Jan. 22 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The 76ers haven't dealt with a high volume of injuries this season, but when players have gotten hurt, it's led to extended absences. Joel Embiid has suffered several injuries during the season, while Ben Simmons is out until at least mid-March with a lower back injury.

Roster depth isn't a strength for the Sixers, so losing any starter right now is a problem for head coach Brett Brown as his team trails the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics in the Atlantic Division and sits at No. 5 overall in the Eastern Conference. 

Richardson ranks fourth on the team with 14 points per game. He hasn't been as effective from three-point range (32.2 percent) compared to the rest of his career (36.1), but his ability to score makes him an asset for a Sixers squad that lacks players capable of consistently creating their own shots. 

Until Richardson is able to get back on the court, Brown will likely go with Furkan Korkmaz in his starting lineup. 

