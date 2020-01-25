RB Leipzig Confirm Signing of Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb

Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Spain international forward Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Bundesliga club announced the deal on their Twitter account on Saturday:

The 21-year-old, who left Barcelona's academy in 2014 to move to Zagreb, has been linked with a number of European football's elite clubs, so Leipzig will consider his acquisition a coup in the midseason window.

