RB Leipzig Confirm Signing of Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2020

ZAGREB, CROATIA - DECEMBER 11: Dani Olmo of Dinamo Zagreb celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester City at Maksimir Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo by Luka Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)
Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Spain international forward Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Bundesliga club announced the deal on their Twitter account on Saturday:

The 21-year-old, who left Barcelona's academy in 2014 to move to Zagreb, has been linked with a number of European football's elite clubs, so Leipzig will consider his acquisition a coup in the midseason window.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Crazy Barcelona x Dali Collection Released

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Crazy Barcelona x Dali Collection Released

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    Cantona's Kung-Fu Kick 25 Years on

    Still the defining image of the Premier League era

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Cantona's Kung-Fu Kick 25 Years on

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Van Dijk: Liverpool Don't Feel 'Unbeatable'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Van Dijk: Liverpool Don't Feel 'Unbeatable'

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Arsenal Target Incoming 🛬

    Flamengo's Pablo Mari and Gunners technical director Edu 'spotted' at airport ahead of reported medical (@MrArsenicTM)📸

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Target Incoming 🛬

    via footballlondon