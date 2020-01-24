Willie Cauley-Stein Reportedly Traded from Warriors to Mavericks

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Willie Cauley-Stein is heading to the Dallas Mavericks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors will receive a 2020 second-round draft pick (via the Utah Jazz) in return, per Wojnarowski.

The big man is the first trade move made by a Golden State Warriors team many have expected to be active as the February 6th deadline nears.

Cauley-Stein is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in about 23 minutes per night. The move comes just days after the Mavs announced center Dwight Powell ruptured his right Achilles tendon on Tuesday against the Clippers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.