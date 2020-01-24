Willie Cauley-Stein Reportedly Traded from Warriors to Mavericks

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 24, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 20: Willie Cauley-Stein #2 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 20, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Willie Cauley-Stein is heading to the Dallas Mavericks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The Warriors will receive a 2020 second-round draft pick (via the Utah Jazz) in return, per Wojnarowski.

The big man is the first trade move made by a Golden State Warriors team many have expected to be active as the February 6th deadline nears. 

Cauley-Stein is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in about 23 minutes per night. The move comes just days after the Mavs announced center Dwight Powell ruptured his right Achilles tendon on Tuesday against the Clippers

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

