Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Market 'Stagnant' After Knicks, Celtics Interest

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are reportedly "bypassing further pursuit" of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline Feb. 6. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday the market for Drummond is "stagnant" with the Pistons' asking price of a first-round pick or a "quality young player" not leading to serious talks.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

