Michael Jordan on Zion Williamson Debut: Taste of What We'll See Moving Forward

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) runs down the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The Spurs won 121-117. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

NBA legend Michael Jordan said Friday the debut of New Orleans Pelicans prized rookie Zion Williamson was only a glimpse of what's to come for the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. 

Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, provided his thoughts on Williamson's 22-point performance Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs during a press conference ahead of the Hornets' clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in France.

"What you saw the other night is a taste of what you're going to see going forward," MJ told reporters. "He's still got a lot to do. But I think his passion for the game is coming through the way that he plays. That's great for the league."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MJ on LeBron Comparisons: 'We Play in Different Eras'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ on LeBron Comparisons: 'We Play in Different Eras'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    💦 What we never saw coming from Zion 😡 Nitpicking ASG starters ☝️ 2020 draft concerns

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Players Who Could Realistically Be Traded

    Starters, role players and even a few All-Stars could switch teams in two weeks

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    The Best Players Who Could Realistically Be Traded

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the NBA All-Star Game Reserves ⭐

    Who makes the cut and who gets snubbed

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Predicting the NBA All-Star Game Reserves ⭐

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report