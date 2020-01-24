Michael Jordan on Zion Williamson Debut: Taste of What We'll See Moving Forward

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

NBA legend Michael Jordan said Friday the debut of New Orleans Pelicans prized rookie Zion Williamson was only a glimpse of what's to come for the first overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, provided his thoughts on Williamson's 22-point performance Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs during a press conference ahead of the Hornets' clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in France.

"What you saw the other night is a taste of what you're going to see going forward," MJ told reporters. "He's still got a lot to do. But I think his passion for the game is coming through the way that he plays. That's great for the league."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.