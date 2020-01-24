Tacko Fall Recalled by Celtics from G League After Enes Kanter Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Tacko Fall is headed back to Boston.

The Celtics announced Friday morning that they have recalled the undrafted rookie from the G League affiliate Maine Red Claws.

The move comes after head coach Brad Stevens disclosed reserve center Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) is "likely to miss the next two games."

Stevens also commented on what Fall could bring to the Celtics in Kanter's absence:

The Celtics are set to take on the Orlando Magic in Orlando Friday evening. It will be like a home game for Fall, who starred at UCF from 2015-19.

Fall, a 7'5" and 311-pound center, has appeared in four games for the Celtics this season. Most recently, he logged 10 minutes in a 129-114 loss to San Antonio on Jan. 8. He recorded four points and three rebounds and is averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds across four appearances.

Fall's first home minutes came during garbage time on Dec. 20 with Celtics fans at TD Garden chanting his name and giving him a standing ovation:

The Senegal native is averaging 13.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 22.9 minutes across 17 games (one start) for the Red Claws.