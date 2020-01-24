Jean-Clair Todibo: Barcelona Players 'Go Easy' on Lionel Messi to Avoid Injury

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona's players tend to "go easy" on Lionel Messi in training in order to avoid injuring the Argentinian superstar, according to Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo, 20, joined Barca from Toulouse last January. He made two La Liga appearances in the second half of last season and two more in the first half of 2019-20 before moving to Schalke on a six-month loan earlier this month.

Talking to German outlet Bild (h/t Goal's James Westwood), Todibo explained the precautions that are taken at Barca to avoid causing Messi any problems: "We all knew that he couldn't get injured. I learned a lot [from Messi], and also stole a few balls from him [in training]. But you go easy on Messi, nobody wants to hurt him."

Messi, 32, remains the most important player in Barcelona's squad.

When he missed the first four games of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign because of a foot injury, Barca made their worst start to a season in 25 years:

As a result of his injury, it took the six-time Ballon d'Or winner until October to get his first goal of the campaign:

He now has 14 in La Liga and two in the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20.

Messi's continuing good form and fitness is even more important for Barcelona now after it was recently confirmed Luis Suarez will be out for around four months with a knee injury.

New manager Quique Setien opted to leave Messi out of the squad completely for Wednesday's Copa del Rey fixture against third-tier Ibiza, when Barca trailed 1-0 for over an hour.

They eventually scraped through thanks to an Antoine Griezmann double in the last 20 minutes.

Messi is likely to return to the starting XI for Barca's crucial away clash against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.