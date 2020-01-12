Barcelona's Luis Suarez out 4 Months Following Surgery for Knee Injury

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 09: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona (C) reacts during the Supercopa de Espana Semi-Final match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City on January 9, 2020 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ricardo Nogueira/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow after confirming Luis Suarez will miss around four months through injury.

Per a statement on the Blaugrana's official website, the striker underwent surgery on his right knee on Sunday and is set to be sidelined until May. 

                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

