Barcelona's Luis Suarez out 4 Months Following Surgery for Knee Injury

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow after confirming Luis Suarez will miss around four months through injury.

Per a statement on the Blaugrana's official website, the striker underwent surgery on his right knee on Sunday and is set to be sidelined until May.

