Jurgen Klopp 'Forgot' Lead but 'Could Vomit' at Size of Liverpool's Advantage

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp said he had to be reminded the size of Liverpool's lead in the Premier League title race after they beat Wolverhampton Wanders on Thursday.

The Reds won 2-1 at Molineux Stadium to extend their lead over Manchester City at the summit of the table to 16 points with a game in hand.

Klopp said in his post-match press conference:

"When was the pressure higher on us, this year or last year? Human beings are like this. I don't think about it.

"I had to ask exactly how many points clear we are, that's the truth. I really forgot it in the week, with the number of games, I didn't think about it.

"I know we play Sunday against Shrewsbury and Wednesday West Ham, and I know we play Saturday. That's three games in seven days, that's a lot."

In his post-match interview, BT Sport's Des Kelly told Klopp his side can afford to lose six matches and still beat City to the title:

Per MailOnline's Daniel Matthews, the coach responded: "You can lose six games. I could vomit when I hear that! It is over when it is over, not before."

Liverpool took the lead early through Jordan Henderson's header, but Raul Jimenez equalised for the hosts six minutes into the second half with a header of his own from Adama Traore's cross.

Roberto Firmino notched the winner in the 84th minute with an emphatic finish:

Goal's Jack Sear felt for Wolves given their performance after the break:

The Reds' victory maintained their astonishing run of form, having picked up 22 wins from their 23 league matches in this campaign.

Liverpool closed out last season with nine consecutive wins, too. Football journalist Richard Jolly put their form in perspective:

Klopp's men play their game in hand against West Ham United on Wednesday before facing Southampton on February 1.

If they win both games, they'll have a 22-point lead over City before the Citizens next play in the Premier League, away at Tottenham Hotspur on February 2.

The Sky Blues recorded the Premier League's biggest winning margin in 2017-18 when they finished 19 points ahead of Manchester United.

Given Liverpool's form, and the fact that City haven't managed to string more than three consecutive league victories together at any point this season, they could easily break that record.