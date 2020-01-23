Patrick Beverley Calls Rumors of Clippers Chemistry Issues 'Fake Fake Fake News'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

According to Patrick Beverley, rumors of unrest in the Los Angeles Clippers locker room aren't to be believed.

After stories began to surface that some of the players were upset over how the team dynamics have changed following the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this offseason, Beverley took to Twitter to dispel the rumors as only he could:

In an article posted to The Athletic, NBA writers Jovan Buha and Sam Amick detailed how a short media session with center Montrezl Harrell may have revealed a rift between the Clippers.

Amick and Buha noted Los Angeles head coach Doc Rivers ripped into Harrell earlier this month for not keeping their issues in-house—but didn't dispute the sentiment:

As more than a dozen sources shared in The Athletic’s reporting on the matter, the transition from the team’s overachieving past to its promising present has not been seamless. From the frustrations relating to Leonard’s injury management and his quiet ways, to the different views regarding regular-season competition, to the reality that their chosen style of play isn’t always conducive to collective joy, there are issues tugging at this talented team that will need to be resolved by the time the playoffs come around.

Harrell, sources say, was hardly alone when it came to some of the sentiments he shared.

Whatever trouble may be brewing behind closed doors, it hasn't spilled over to the court. The Clippers are third in the Western Conference and just 4.5 games behind the Lakers entering Thursday night.

Teams don't necessarily have to love each other in order to win, but usually, frustrations don't boil over when you've won seven of the last ten games.

In any case, Beverley doesn't see any issues with the Clippers' culture and isn't afraid to say so.